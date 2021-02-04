Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,954 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,799. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

