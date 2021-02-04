Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $17,380,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

