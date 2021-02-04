Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $53.71 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,619 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.