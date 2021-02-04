Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,380 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $11,314,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $286.05 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

