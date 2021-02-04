Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Repligen worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after buying an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 389.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 56,722 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.