Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $195.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.