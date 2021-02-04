Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $4.10 Million in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.25% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,999,000.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

