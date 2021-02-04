Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Insulet by 43.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.35. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.