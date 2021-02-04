Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

