Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,830 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.16% of Progyny worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,329.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,868,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,879 shares of company stock worth $56,755,094. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

