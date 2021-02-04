Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 69,068 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,068 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.30% of Steven Madden worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

