Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.38% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $20,815,000.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 234,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

