Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 56,375 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 91.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.74 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

