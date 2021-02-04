Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 15,690 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Bunge worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

BG stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

