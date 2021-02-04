Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 173,659 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,659 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.05% of Chegg worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after buying an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $99.17 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -495.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

