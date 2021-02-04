Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,800 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.11% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,872 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

