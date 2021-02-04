Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 19,425 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $158.26 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,761,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,360 shares of company stock valued at $95,223,936 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

