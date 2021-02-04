Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,144 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

IP stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

