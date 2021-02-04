Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 22,540 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ABB were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

