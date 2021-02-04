Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 47,432 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,432 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.