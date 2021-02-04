Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

NYSE CFG opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

