Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 51,040 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.