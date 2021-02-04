Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 60,230 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,230 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.58% of The RealReal worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 408,112 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $976,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,312 shares of company stock worth $16,749,334. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

