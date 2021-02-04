Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 77,490 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,490 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.