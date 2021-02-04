Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $9.55 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $284.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.53.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

