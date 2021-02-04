Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $9.55 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
CRL stock opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $284.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.53.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.