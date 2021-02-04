Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

