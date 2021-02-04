Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

