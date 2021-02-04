Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Sells $390,300.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Koss stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 7,164,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

