Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Down 26.5% Following Insider Selling

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price was down 26.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 2,876,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,133,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,944,345. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

