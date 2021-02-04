KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Stock Price Down 4%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.