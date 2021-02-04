Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 296,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kraton by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

