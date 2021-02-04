K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $9.37. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 770,661 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.00.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

