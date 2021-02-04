Kuende (KUE) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $289,596.46 and approximately $75.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.