Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$280-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 37,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,440. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

