Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Tops $952.96 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Kusama has a total market cap of $952.96 million and approximately $184.56 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $112.51 or 0.00300752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00053696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00141904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039833 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

