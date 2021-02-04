Kusama (KSM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.15 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $992.85 million and $148.15 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $117.22 or 0.00319036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00154595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00242917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042304 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

