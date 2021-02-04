Kuverit (KUV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,427.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $350,338.50 and approximately $1,427.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.01138523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.64 or 0.04548169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,093,925 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

