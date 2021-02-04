KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Stock Price Down 5%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 4,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KWG Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of real estate properties. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, and Property Management. The company's properties portfolio include mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls.

