L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.