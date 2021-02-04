L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.43. 24,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,473. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average of $180.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.