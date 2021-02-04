L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.22.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

