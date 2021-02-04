La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

