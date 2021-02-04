La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,201 shares of company stock worth $13,156,808. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $239,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 187.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZB stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

