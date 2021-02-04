Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $7.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LH opened at $227.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $198.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $237.88.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

