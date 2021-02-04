LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Buy

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APPS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

