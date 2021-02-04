LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Price Up 33.3%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 5,390,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 608,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

