Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.40

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $180.83, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 320,395 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.