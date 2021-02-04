Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of LARK opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.47. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $81,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $60,538.17. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $178,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

