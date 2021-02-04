Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 1,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

About Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; credit cards; and home equity, term, auto, and personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

