Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.20-0.23 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Get Lantronix alerts:

LTRX stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.